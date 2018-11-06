Ryanair sack six cabin crew pictured sleeping on airport floor

Ryanair has sacked six cabin crew members who were pictured sleeping on a Spanish airport floor last month.

A photo of the crew went viral after staff claimed the airline left them stranded in the airport staff room overnight with no food, drink or place to sleep.

Ryanair says the photograph was staged and accused the crew of spreading a false claim that they were 'forced to sleep on the floor'.

The airline says all six have now been fired for gross misconduct that damaged the airline's reputation.