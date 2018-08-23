Ryanair announce new route from Cork Airport

Ryanair have announced a new route between Cork and London Luton.

The low-cost airline will run the service six times a week as part of its winter schedule.

Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said: “Customers can now choose from a total number of 10 winter routes to exciting destinations such as Barcelona Reus, Bordeaux, Faro and Gdansk.

"To celebrate we are releasing seats for sale from €14.99, which are available for booking from today until midnight on Monday, August 27, for travel from September to January.”

Managing Director of Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy.

Managing Director of Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy said: “Cork Airport welcomes today’s Ryanair announcement of a new year-round six times weekly service to London Luton from October and we encourage passengers across the South of Ireland to use the new service."