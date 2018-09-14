Ryanair and Italian unions 'in the final stages of concluding final terms' of labour agreement

Ryanair have signed a set of agreed principles with the three main cabin crew unions in Italy which, they say, will form the basis of a comprehensive Collective Labour Agreement (CLA).

At their meeting in Rome yesterday, the unions FIT CISL, ANPAC, and ANPAV, signed off on the principles to cover Ryanair’s Italian based cabin crew from October 1, 2018.

The airline said that the parties agreed that they are “now in the final stages of concluding final terms and conditions of a CLA”, which will run from October 1, 2018, to December 31, 2021

They also said it will be governed by Italian law and will allow Italian cabin crew to transition to local contracts over an agreed period.

The budget airline also claimed the agreement means increased pay for Italian crews as they will benefit from increased tax-free allowances and the overall package will also include an Italian Pension Scheme.

Ryanair’s Chief People Officer Eddie Wilson said: “We welcome this agreement with the three Italian cabin crew unions on the terms of a Collective Labour Agreement (CLA), which will cover all of our Italian-based cabin crew, and will start from next month.

"This agreement follows recent cabin crew agreements in Ireland with FORSA and in the UK with UNITE.

"We expect to sign this first CLA for our Italian cabin crew before the end of September, which will lead to significant pay improvements and other benefits for our Italian based cabin crew.

"This agreement is a further sign of the significant progress Ryanair is making in reaching agreements with our people and their unions in different EU countries, and disproves false claims made by smaller unions not involved in these negotiations, and who are threatening strikes later this winter, which will either not take place or be unsuccessful.”