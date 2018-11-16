Research shows how many coffee capsules will go to landfill this year
It is estimated more than 56 billion coffee capsules will go to landfill this year.
The capsules take up to 500 years to degrade.
British research suggests around two-fifths of people simply throw them in the bin.
More than half of people surveyed said they did not know the difference between recyclable, compostable and biodegradable capsules - blaming manufacturers for the confusion.
