Over 50,000 expected to travel through Cork Airport across June Bank Holiday weekend

Over 50,000 passengers are expected to travel through Cork Airport across the June Bank Holiday weekend, a 4% increase on the same period last year.

The weekend will also see the commencement of seven summer season routes, to destinations across France, Spain and Italy.

Cork Airport.

Cork Airport’s Head of Communications, Kevin Cullinane said that the addition of three new routes and services this year has provided greater choice and flexibility for those choosing to fly from the airport.

This is set to be the busiest June Bank Holiday weekend for Cork Airport in four years. All our summer season routes are now fully operational and there will be an influx of visitors into the region over the holiday weekend as well as those heading abroad for a well-earned holiday.

Six Ryanair routes will kick off this weekend from Cork Airport with Ryanair serving Milan-Bergamo, Girona, Carcassonne, Reus, Alicante and Bordeaux; while Iberia Express commences direct flights to Madrid and beyond across their network.

The 2018 summer schedule also sees the addition this year of Air France’s new year-round daily Cork to Paris Charles de Gaulle route, linking the south of Ireland to the French capital and to a further 180 global destinations on their route network.

This is also the first full summer season for Norwegian’s non-stop direct transatlantic service to Boston Providence, providing Irish travellers easy access to US destinations in New England such as Martha’s Vineyard, Cape Cod and Newport.

As this weekend is expected to be the busiest so far this year, we would advise all passengers to arrive at least 90 minutes prior to their flight to avoid any unnecessary delays. Passengers are also strongly advised to go directly to the security screening area once they have checked in, added Kevin Cullinane.

“Those choosing to drive to Cork Airport can avail of great value parking by booking online in advance and we would also advise that the forecourt is strictly a set-down area only.”

The 2018 summer season will see food and beverage outlets open at Cork Airport including the new Badger & Dodo barista coffee bar, operated by Aramark in the Food Republic food court, as well as the new Aspire Business Lounge, operated by Swissport, which will be officially opened next week.

Commenting on the new developments, Kevin Cullinane said: “We are committed to continuing to develop our facilities for all of our passengers, when they are travelling for either business or leisure.

Cork Airport is the second busiest international airport in Ireland, and we are in a great position to experience further growth this year,” he added.