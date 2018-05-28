Over 50,000 expected to travel through Cork Airport across June Bank Holiday weekend
Over 50,000 passengers are expected to travel through Cork Airport across the June Bank Holiday weekend, a 4% increase on the same period last year.
The weekend will also see the commencement of seven summer season routes, to destinations across France, Spain and Italy.
Cork Airport’s Head of Communications, Kevin Cullinane said that the addition of three new routes and services this year has provided greater choice and flexibility for those choosing to fly from the airport.
Six Ryanair routes will kick off this weekend from Cork Airport with Ryanair serving Milan-Bergamo, Girona, Carcassonne, Reus, Alicante and Bordeaux; while Iberia Express commences direct flights to Madrid and beyond across their network.
The 2018 summer schedule also sees the addition this year of Air France’s new year-round daily Cork to Paris Charles de Gaulle route, linking the south of Ireland to the French capital and to a further 180 global destinations on their route network.
This is also the first full summer season for Norwegian’s non-stop direct transatlantic service to Boston Providence, providing Irish travellers easy access to US destinations in New England such as Martha’s Vineyard, Cape Cod and Newport.
“Those choosing to drive to Cork Airport can avail of great value parking by booking online in advance and we would also advise that the forecourt is strictly a set-down area only.”
The 2018 summer season will see food and beverage outlets open at Cork Airport including the new Badger & Dodo barista coffee bar, operated by Aramark in the Food Republic food court, as well as the new Aspire Business Lounge, operated by Swissport, which will be officially opened next week.
Commenting on the new developments, Kevin Cullinane said: “We are committed to continuing to develop our facilities for all of our passengers, when they are travelling for either business or leisure.
Cork Airport is the second busiest international airport in Ireland, and we are in a great position to experience further growth this year,” he added.
