Italian Ryanair pilots vote in favour of new agreement

Ryanair has confirmed that its Italian pilots have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new Collective Labour Agreement (CLA).

The CLA was negotiated and signed between Ryanair and ANPAC (Italian Airline Pilots Association) on August 9.

Ryanair has this morning welcomed this first pilot CLA.

Today's vote in Italy comes shortly after FORSA recommended to its members to accept a deal with the airline.

"We welcome this first CLA with our Italian pilots and hope that it will be shortly followed by a similar agreement covering our Irish pilots," said Eddie Wilson, Ryanair’s Chief People Officer.

"We have invited our UK, German and Spanish unions to meet with us in the coming days so that we can negotiate and hopefully agree similar pilot CLAs in these other larger markets.

"These agreements demonstrate the real progress being made by Ryanair in its negotiations with its pilots and their unions across different EU markets."

Digital Desk