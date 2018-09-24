Irish law firm Matheson opens office in Cork to grow domestic and international client base

By Pardaig Hoare

Irish law firm Matheson has opened an office in Cork to support its continually growing domestic and international client base in the Munster region.

The firm said its new Cork office will increase its physical proximity to its already significant range of multinational and domestic clients located in the Cork and wider Munster region – spanning across the life sciences, healthcare, ICT, biotechnology, agri-food, professional services, cybersecurity and financial services sectors.

Matheson said the new office will actively support the firm’s strategic objective of

being the Irish law firm of choice for internationally-focused companies and financial institutions located throughout the country.

An Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney TD pictured in Cork with Matheson Managing Partner Michael Jackson and Senior Solicitor and Cork office lead Gráinne Callanan to mark the firm’s office opening in City Gate, Cork. Pic Darragh Kane

Matheson’s new office will be led by Cork native, Gráinne Callanan, a senior lawyer in the firm’s corporate department specialising in Irish corporate law and corporate governance, and with a particular focus on financial services.

Managing partner of Matheson, Michael Jackson said: “It is clear to us from our interaction with clients that Cork’s growth rate will continue to accelerate, with factors such as the talent pool, Brexit, the continually improving infrastructure and a desire by many companies to have multiple sites in Ireland making it an attractive place in which to locate.

"Matheson acts for over 60% of FDI member companies of the American Chamber of Commerce located in Cork - and our new office will increase our proximity to these businesses. It will also bring us closer to our many large indigenous client companies based in Cork and the wider Munster area."