Irish IT consultancy Arkphire eyeing overseas expansion

Irish-owned IT consultancy Arkphire is likely to seek further acquisition opportunities this year, including potential overseas expansion.

Chief financial officer Jimmy Dalton

The company provides IT procurement, data centre and managed services functions for companies in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, energy, finance and telecommunications sectors. It is understood to be keen on growing its international presence after seeing profits and revenues surge in its latest financial year. Currently it operates from a headquarters in Sandyford in south county Dublin, a secondary office in London and a subsidiary in Mayo. Between the three, the company employs around 90 people.

Arkphire's second acquisition of note - that of Castlebar-based specialist cloud services firm CloudStrong - came about late last year, following the raising of fresh investment of €400m from private capital firm Bregal Milestone.

Arkphire's newly-filed latest accounts show a 70% surge in operating profit, for the 12 months to the end of last June, to €4.6m. Turnover rose by 22% to €90.1m.

Despite falling short of management's initial forecasts of €100m, Arkphire's turnover has still jumped 350% over the past four years.

"This growth trajectory is set to continue as we seek to ambitiously scale the business based on the business plan we have in place for the next five years," said chief financial officer Jimmy Dalton.

Part of that scaling process will involve the company building out a cloud technology team from its new hub on the west coast.