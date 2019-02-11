Brexit concerns see high rate of savers in border areas, report shows

Concerns about a hard Brexit has seen the highest rate of savers since 2010 in the border midlands region.

That is one of the findings of the latest Bank of Ireland/ESRI index measuring attitudes to savings and investment.

The percentage of regular savers in the border areas rose to 51%.

Bank of Ireland's Tom Mc Cabe says attitudes to saving remains strong: "I think the Savings Index itself was dragged lower by slightly weaker views of the savings environment.

"That was a little unusual considering that savers have Brexit hanging over them but generally speaking the savings attitude has been quite strong in the past few months."

Mr Mc Cabe said that while there was a slight dip in saving sentiment, there was a slight improvement in investment sentiment.