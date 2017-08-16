Zimbabwe's first lady seeks diplomatic immunity over alleged assault of young model

Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe has requested diplomatic immunity over an allegation that she assaulted a young model in Johannesburg earlier this week, South African police said.

Officers said Mrs Mugabe is still in South Africa, following a day of intense speculation over her whereabouts after a 20-year-old woman accused the wife of Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe of assault.

A police statement said the Zimbabwean government has asked for diplomatic immunity for a suspect involved in the assault.

The police have declined to name Mrs Mugabe in the case as she has not yet appeared in court.

A spokesman for South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation told The Associated Press that the immunity request is under consideration.