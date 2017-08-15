Zimbabawe’s first lady accused of assaulting woman in Sounth Africa

The wife of Zimbabwe’s president has handed herself over to police in South Africa after being accused of assaulting a young woman at a Johannesburg hotel, South Africa’s police minister said.

Grace Mugabe was due to appear in court later, local news outlet eNCA reported.

She is "not under arrest because she cooperated and handed herself over", minister of police Fikile Mbalula said in a video posted on eNCA.

Twenty-year-old Gabriella Engels has accused Mrs Mugabe of assaulting her while she was visiting Mrs Mugabe’s sons in a hotel room in an upscale Johannesburg suburb.

She claims the first lady’s bodyguards stood by and watched as Mrs Mugabe attacked her.

Pictures alleging #GraceMugabe assault appear on social media showing Gabriella Engels suffering a big forehead head cut and bleeding. pic.twitter.com/6XpH2pKoTI — Seyi Gesinde (@GhesheS) August 15, 2017

Ms Engels posted several photos on social media showing a gash in her forehead, which she claimed was a result of the alleged encounter.

"I had no clue who this woman was when she started beating me," she told local radio station 702.

Police confirmed that a 20-year-old woman registered "a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm" on Monday, but said the suspect could not be named as she had not yet appeared in court.

"The investigation into this case has already reached an advanced stage," a police statement said.

AP