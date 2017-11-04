Young girl with learning difficulties gives birth after adult makes her pregnant

A teenage girl with learning disabilities has given birth after being made pregnant by an adult, a senior family court judge has said.

Mr Justice Cobb said the baby had been born during the summer and police were involved.

He said both the teenager, who was under 16, and her child had gone into foster care.

Detail of the case has emerged in a ruling by the judge, who is based in the Family Division of the High Court, following a private family court hearing.

He said council social services bosses had asked him to make decisions about the child's long-term future.

The judge indicated that he would need to assess more evidence before reaching a conclusion but said the baby was likely to be adopted.

He has not identified anyone involved in the ruling - including the child's father.