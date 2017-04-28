Woman's death brings Stockholm truck attack death toll to five

A woman in her sixties who was injured in the April 7 truck attack in Stockholm has died, raising the death toll to five.

Stockholm police said the woman, who has not been publicly identified, had been taken to hospital following the incident.

A 39-year-old Uzbek man, Rakhmat Akilov, has pleaded guilty to a terrorist crime for ramming the truck into a crowd on a main pedestrian shopping street in the Swedish capital.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the attack, and no extremist group has claimed responsibility for it.

Akilov's Swedish residency application was rejected last year, but police said there was nothing to indicate he might plan an attack.