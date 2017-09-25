Woman once known as 'world's heaviest' dies, aged 37

An Egyptian once known as "the world's heaviest woman" has died in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates. She was 37.

A statement from Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi said Eman Abdul Atti died at 4.35am local time on Monday.

Doctors described her death as being due to complications from her weight, including heart disease and kidney dysfunction.

Eman Abdul Atti, once known 'world’s heaviest woman', dies https://t.co/kssbLMbihP pic.twitter.com/2SBGmPYbQz — Gulf News (@gulf_news) September 25, 2017

The hospital said: "Our prayers and heartfelt condolences go out to her family."

At one point, Ms Atti reportedly weighed around 78.5 stone (1,100lb/500kg). Doctors blamed her weight on a thyroid condition.

Ms Atti arrived in the UAE in May, receiving care from a team of 20 doctors at Burjeel Hospital.

She had earlier received medical treatment in India and underwent surgery which saw her lose some 47 stone (660lb/300kg).

AP