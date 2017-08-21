Woman dead after van rams into bus stops in Marseille

A van has rammed into two bus stops in Marseille, killing one person and injuring another, according to French media reports.

Police tweeted that an operation was under way and asked residents to avoid part of the Old Port area in France's second-largest city.

The 35 year-old male driver was arrested, according to regional newspaper La Provence and BFM-TV. BFM said a witness noted the licence plate of the van and was able to give it to police.

A woman was killed at the second bus stop and a man injured at the first, BFM-TV said. They were in different areas of the city.

A motive for the attacks is not yet known.

The incident comes just days after back-to-back van attacks in Barcelona and the Spanish resort town of Cambrils killed 14 people.