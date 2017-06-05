White House: Trump will not claim executive privilege to block Comey testimony

US President Donald Trump will not assert executive privilege to try to block testimony by sacked FBI director James Comey, the White House has confirmed.

Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the president’s power to invoke privilege is "well-established".

But she said Mr Trump will not take that step in order to ensure a "swift and thorough examination of the facts" related to Mr Comey’s sacking and the multiple investigations into Russia’s election meddling.

Mr Comey is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill on Thursday.