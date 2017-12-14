White House advisor and former Apprentice star denies firing

Former US Apprentice star Omarosa has denied she was fired from her job at the White House - and claims that she has stories to tell about what she has seen and heard there.

In an interview with ABC's Good Morning America, Ms Manigault Newman also said reports that she made a scene while being escorted from the White House grounds this week are "100% false", and questioned why no photos or video of the alleged altercation had surfaced.

She said she resigned after a conversation with White House chief of staff John Kelly about some of her concerns.

.@omarosa on her time at the White House with Trump administration: “There were a lot of things that I observed during the last year that I was very unhappy with, that I was very uncomfortable with." pic.twitter.com/qKHSyw6y4B — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 14, 2017

Her White House pass has been cut off, according to the Secret Service, although she will remain on the staff through the administration's one-year mark.

"John Kelly and I had a very straightforward discussion about concerns that I had, issues that I raised and, as a result, I resigned and it will be taking place on January 20, when I leave this very interesting administration," Ms Manigault Newman said.

She also denied reports that she tried to enter the White House residence to see President Donald Trump, calling those reports "ridiculous" and "absurd".

The outgoing presidential adviser alluded to seeing and hearing things during her 11 months in the White House that made her unhappy and uncomfortable.

She declined to elaborate, citing her continued employment by the White House.

Photo: Gage Skidmore

"But when I have a chance to tell my story ... quite a story to tell, as the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people," she said.

"And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear."

One of President Trump's most prominent African-American supporters, Ms Manigault Newman was an assistant to the president and director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, working on outreach to various constituency groups.

But the office languished under her watch and Mr Kelly had indicated that changes were forthcoming - including her dismissal, according to two White House officials.

Better known by only her first name, Ms Manigault Newman was escorted from the White House complex on Tuesday night but was allowed to offer her resignation, according to the two officials.

The US Secret Service, which provides security for the president, tweeted on Wednesday that it was not involved in her termination or in her escort from the grounds. Some published reports said Secret Service officers had physically removed Ms Manigault Newman from the complex.

The agency confirmed that a pass granting her access to the complex had been deactivated.

President Trump bid her farewell in a tweet late on Wednesday. "Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success."

Her exit comes at the beginning of what is expected to be a wave of departures. Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell is also leaving early next year.

A former contestant on the first season of The Apprentice, Mr Trump's former reality TV show, Ms Manigault Newman had long been unpopular with several senior West Wing officials, including senior adviser and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Mr Kelly.

AP