Wanted mafia man arrested while sitting on floor in vest watching football

Polish police have detained an Italian man on a European wanted list after a court in Italy convicted him in 2011 of drug trafficking and mafia activity.

The man, identified only as Antonio C under Poland's privacy regulations, was arrested at a home near the south-eastern town of Rzeszow, the Central Investigation Bureau said.

He was in Poland under a false identity and worked as a salesman of cosmetics, detergents and small power generators. He started a family in Poland.

In 2011, the Appeals Court in Naples sentenced him to almost 11 years in prison for drug trafficking and for building the "Contini" clan within the Camorra.

He fled and was among Italy's most wanted people.

Police footage of the arrest showed armed officers entering an apartment and that the man was wearing a vest and sitting on the floor near a TV with a football match on.

Italian police, who tipped off the Poles that the man could be hiding in Poland, took part in the detention.

Italy is expected to seek his extradition.

Earlier this year, Polish police detained another Italian Camorra member, Luigi B, in the southern town of Nowy Targ.

