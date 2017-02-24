Vote on UN Syria sanctions could come soon though Russia makes veto vow

Nations urging the UN to sanction Syria over chemical weapons attacks are aiming towards a vote shortly, it has been announced.

However, Russia has vowed to use its veto.

Britain's deputy UN ambassador, Peter Wilson, said after a closed-door Security Council meeting on Friday that a vote will come "as soon as possible".

He had said earlier that diplomats aim to advance the measure "in the coming days".

Britain, France and the United States are seeking sanctions. A draft resolution seen by the Associated Press would ban helicopter sales to Syria, among other measures.

An investigation by the United Nations and an international chemical weapons watchdog determined the Syrian government was behind at least three attacks involving chlorine gas.

Russia has questioned the findings. Deputy ambassador Vladimir Safronkov called the resolution "a provocation" and said Russia will veto it.

