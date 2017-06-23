Video: Four injured as open-topped Paris tourist bus hits tunnel roof
A double-decker open-roof bus has hit the roof of a Paris tunnel, injuring four people, one of them seriously, a tour bus company said.
Big Bus Tours said the vehicle had taken the tunnel because other routes were closed as Paris shows off its sporting ways as part of its candidacy for the 2024 Olympic Games.
Traffic has been banned from large areas of the city centre.
VIDEO EXCLUSIVE de l'accident du bus de tourisme voie Georges Pompidou à Paris. #accident #paris #circulation pic.twitter.com/ngPnyIKYwv— EconomieMatin (@EconomieMatin) June 23, 2017
