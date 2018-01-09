US senator releases transcript of interview with Trump dossier firm co-founder

A senior US politician has released a transcript from an interview with the co-founder of the firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, California Senator Dianne Feinstein released the transcript from an August closed-door committee interview with Glenn Simpson after the Republican chairman of the committee, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, declined to.

Mr Simpson's firm Fusion GPS commissioned the dossier, which was initially paid for by a conservative website and later by Democrats.

The dossier was written by former British MI6 agent Christopher Steele.

Mr Trump has derided the dossier as politically motivated, and several Republican-led committees are investigating whether it formed the basis for the FBI's initial investigation into Russian election interference.

Democrats say those investigations are a distraction.

- AP