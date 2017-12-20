US ’will be taking names’ over UN vote on Jerusalem

US ambassador Nikki Haley has served notice that America "will be taking names" during a UN General Assembly vote on a non-binding resolution criticising President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Emergency sessions of the General Assembly are rare, and Ms Haley used her Twitter account Tuesday to speak out.

The US ambassador to the UN said in the post: "We’re always asked to do more & give more.

"So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American ppl (people), abt (about) where to locate OUR embassy, we don’t expect those we’ve helped to target us."

Ms Haley, who has adopted an aggressive stance at the world body on US priorities, noted the pending vote "criticising our choice", and said "the US will be taking names".

At the UN we're always asked to do more & give more. So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American ppl, abt where to locate OUR embassy, we don't expect those we've helped to target us. On Thurs there'll be a vote criticizing our choice. The US will be taking names. pic.twitter.com/ZsusB8Hqt4 — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) December 19, 2017

- PA