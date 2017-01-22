US President Trump takes to Twitter to blast celebs that marched yesterday
US President Donald Trump has taken to twitter to criticise celebrities who took part in yesterday's demonstrations against his policies.
Yesterday, millions of women across the world held anti-Trump protests.
In a separate tweet he claims more people watched his inauguration on TV - compared to President Obama's second inauguration.
The White House is also disputing photographic evidence showing a smaller than expected attendance at Friday's event.
Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017
Wow, television ratings just out: 31 million people watched the Inauguration, 11 million more than the very good ratings from 4 years ago!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017
