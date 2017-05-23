US President condemns Manchester attack as murder "by the evil losers in life

US President Donald Trump has condemned the terror attack at the Manchester Arena decrying the attacks as murder "by the evil losers in life".

Speaking during a visit to Bethlehem, in the Palestinian West Bank, Mr Trump extended his deepest condolences "to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed and the families, so many families, of the victims.

President Donald Trump describes those behind the Manchester attack as "losers" https://t.co/UnWcqDZ35F pic.twitter.com/HEtS3hSGxy — CNN (@CNN) May 23, 2017

"We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom."

He added: "I won’t call them ’monsters’, because they would like that term. They would think that a great name.

"I will call them from now on ’losers’, because that is what they are."

Mr Trump said civilised societies should have "no tolerance" for continued bloodshed of this kind.

"The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society forever," he said.

"This wicked ideology must be obliterated and I mean completely obliterated."

- Press Association