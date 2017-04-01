Update: 127 dead, 220 missing, 400 injured after river overflows in Columbia

Update 8pm: An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia while people slept, destroying homes and killing at least 127 residents, authorities have said.

According to the Red Cross, 400 people are injured and 220 believed missing.

President Juan Manuel Santos declared a state of emergency and warned the death toll could rise.

"We don't know how many there are going to be," he said of the fatalities when he arrived at the disaster zone. "We're still looking."

Witnesses described feeling buildings vibrate and though an alarm reportedly went off to alert residents, it could not be heard throughout the city.

Videos residents posted online showed vast areas filled with wooden planks and debris.

Some could be heard calling out the names of people missing.

"In the middle of the night and this morning people lost loved ones," interior minister Juan Fernando Cristo said.

"They lost families, boys, girls, young people, the elderly."

The Red Cross planned to set up a special unit in Mocoa to help relatives search for their loved ones.

"In this moment, it's chaos," said Oscar Forero, a spokesman with the Colombian Red Cross. "There are many people missing."

Herman Granados, an anaesthesiologist at the local hospital, said he arrived early on Saturday morning and worked throughout the night on victims.

Mr Granados said the hospital does not have a blood bank large enough to deal with the magnitude of the crisis and was quickly running out of supplies.

He said some of the hospital workers came to help even though their own relatives remained missing.

"Under the mud," he said, "I am sure there are many more."

- AP

