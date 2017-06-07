UK Election: Opinion polls show varying leads for May over Corbyn

Opinion polls continue to paint a mixed picture as the British General Election campaign draws to its conclusion.

Theresa May's Conservatives could have a lead as big as 12 points or as small as five points over Jeremy Corbyn's Labour according to the latest clutch of polls.

The Tory lead was 12 points according to an ICM poll for The Guardian.

ICM's preliminary findings put Mrs May's party on 46%, up one point compared to a poll on Monday, with Labour unchanged on 34%.

The Lib Dems were down one point on 7%, the SNP up one on 5%, Ukip unchanged on 5% and the Greens down one on 2%.

A ComRes poll for The Independent gave the Tories a 10-point lead over Labour.

The poll had the Tories down three points on 44%, Labour down one point on 34%, the Lib Dems up one on 9%, Ukip up one on 5%, the SNP on 4% and the Greens on 2%.

Half of 2015 Ukip voters say they will now vote Conservative, potentially adding two million votes, or around 6% points to the Tory vote share.

The Liberal Democrats are losing voters to both major parties, with two fifths of their 2015 voters saying they will now either vote Labour (22%) or Conservative (19%).

But with Kantar Public the Tory lead was just five points, with the Conservatives on 43%, Labour on 38%, the Lib Dems on 7% and Ukip and the SNP both on 4%.

A YouGov poll for The Times put the Tory lead on seven points, with the Conservatives on 42%, Labour on 35%, the Lib Dems on 10% and Ukip on 5%.

On Wednesday, the Press Association's poll of polls, taking in 10 results from the past week, put the Conservatives on 44%, seven points clear of Labour on 37%, with the Liberal Democrats on 8%, Ukip on 4% and the Greens on 2%.

:: ICM Unlimited interviewed a representative online sample of 1,532 adults between June 6 and 7.

:: ComRes interviewed 2,051 GB adults online between June 5 and 7.

:: Kantar interviewed 2,159 GB adults online between June 1 and 7.

:: YouGov surveyed 2,130 GB adults between June 5 and 7.