Two more French ministers step down amid investigations

Two more French government ministers, including the minister of justice, are facing possible investigation and have resigned, according to media reports.

Justice minister Francois Bayrou and European minister Marielle de Sarnez told the French press on Wednesday that they are leaving the government to allow newly elected President Emmanuel Macron to pursue his goal of cleaning up politics.

Mr Bayrou has long headed the small centrist party called Modem and Ms de Sarnez was his top collaborator.

On Tuesday, defence minister Sylvie Goulard, the most prominent woman in the cabinet Mr Macron named just over a month ago, stepped down.

All three could face investigation over the use of parliamentary assistants who were improperly paid.

