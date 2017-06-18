Two killed after suspected jihadists attack tourist resort in Mali
At least two people have been killed after suspected jihadists attacked a popular tourist resort on the outskirts of Mali's capital.
The interior ministry said that one of the victims was a dual French-Gabonese citizen but the identity of the other person killed was not immediately known.
One of the extremists was wounded but managed to escape. A Malian military spokesman had said there were believed to be several people inside the Campement Kangaba near Bamako.
Malian government officials said about 30 people managed to escape.
