Two dozen arrested during protest inside Trump Tower

About two dozen people have been arrested inside Trump Tower in New York after staging a protest against US President Donald Trump's immigration policies, police said.

A video posted on Twitter shows a demonstrator on the second floor of the building's atrium unfurling a large banner that reads "No Raids".

Another clip shows a sit-in on the marble floor near a bank of elevators at the Fifth Avenue skyscraper. Demonstrators held signs saying "No Ban" and "No Wall".

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said officers arrested the protesters after they refused to leave.

The NYPD and Secret Service have increased security at Trump Tower since the president's election, but the atrium remains open to the public.

There was no response to a message left with the Trump Organisation.

Protesters are seated at the Trump Tower elevator banks, the banners are torn down. They won't leave until arrested. pic.twitter.com/ezfaUCM4bt — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) April 13, 2017

