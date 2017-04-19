Turkish electoral body votes against annulling referendum
Turkey's electoral board has rejected opposition petitions to annul the referendum on expanding the powers of the presidency, according to reports.
The Anadolu news agency reported that the High Electoral Board voted 10-1 against the decision.
Opposition parties filed formal requests on Tuesday to void the results over voting irregularities, particularly an electoral board decision to accept ballots without official stamps, as required by Turkish law.
