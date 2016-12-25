Tsunami warning issued in the Pacific following earthquake
25/12/2016 - 14:59:59Back to World Home
A tsunami warning has been issued in the Pacific - after an earthquake more than 100 miles west of Chile.
The 7-point-7 magnitude quake was about nine miles deep.
A US-based monitor says parts of Chile's central and southern coast could be affected.
The quake was centred about 25 miles south west of Puerto Quellon and at a depth of 20 miles.
Chilean officials have declared a preventative tsunami alert.
Join the conversation - comment here