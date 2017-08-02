Trump's new point-based immigration laws to favour English speakers who can support themselves

Donald Trump has announced legislation aimed at significantly reducing immigration to the United States.

The US President says the current immigration set up will be replaced by a points-based system to get a green card.

He said: "This competitive application process will favour applicants who can speak English, financially support themselves and their families and demonstrate skills that will contribute to our economy."

Earlier, Mr Trump also signed new sanctions against Russia into law. He called the bill "seriously flawed".

The legislation is aimed at punishing Moscow for interfering in the 2016 US presidential election and for its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria, where the Kremlin has backed President Bashar Assad.

The law also imposes financial sanctions against Iran and North Korea.