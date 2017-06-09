Trump's legal team to file complaint on Comey
09/06/2017 - 20:19:27Back to Trump presidency World Home
President Donald Trump's personal lawyer is planning to file a complaint against former FBI director James Comey for details he revealed during his congressional testimony.
President Trump's legal team will file a complaint early next week with the Justice Department's inspector general.
The complaint will take issue with Mr Comey's revelation that he asked a friend to pass along to a reporter notes he took of his private conversations with the president.
The team is also expected to file a submission with the Senate Judiciary Committee.
President Trump has a long history of threatening to file complaints and lawsuits and not following through.
Join the conversation - comment here