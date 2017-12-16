Trump criticised FBI after texts reveal agent called him a ’loathsome human’

Donald Trump has again criticised the FBI, this time at one of its own graduation ceremonies.

He has attacked it after text messages emerged of one of its agents and a lawyer calling him a "loathsome human" and an "idiot".

President Donald Trump sits with Attorney General Jeff Sessions during the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony yesterday. Pic: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The president also hinted he could yet pardon Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser.

He is the most senior figure so far charged in connection with ties to Russia.

To each member of the graduating class from the National Academy at Quantico, CONGRATULATIONS! pic.twitter.com/bGT8S33ZLU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2017

"Well, it’s a shame what’s happened with the FBI. How they’ve done that is really, really disgraceful and you have a lot of very angry people that are seeing it," President Trump said.

"It’s a very sad thing to watch, I’ll tell you that."