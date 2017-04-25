Trump condemns holocaust deniers as 'accompices of evil'

US president Donald Trump has condemned those who deny the Holocaust and pledged to confront anti-Semitism.

In a speech marking Holocaust Remembrance Day, Mr Trump said those who would deny that six million Jews were killed by Germany's Nazi leadership during the Second World War "are an accomplice of this horrible evil".

The US president added: "We must never, ever shrink away from telling the truth in our time."

Mr Trump also pledged that as president of the United States, he will "always stand with the Jewish people".

The president spoke at a US Capitol ceremony hosted by the US Holocaust Memorial Museum to mark the unveiling of its new conservation and research centre.

The centre houses a vast collection of artefacts by those who survived Adolf Hitler's massacre.