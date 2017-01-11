Trump adviser rejects claims Russian government have info on him

Donald Trump's senior adviser and campaign manager has rejected claims that the Russian government has embarrassing information about him.

FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Kellyanne Conway is playing down reports that Russia may have damaging information which could be used to blackmail the incoming president.

Meanwhile the website Buzzfeed has also published reports - which it says it can't verify - alleging deep ties to the Russian government.

Kellyanne Conway says the reports are untrue, and attacked intelligence services for leaking the information: "I have to say as an American citizen, regardless of your party or whether you like politics at all, which are many Americans, we should be concerned that intelligence officials leaked to the press, and won’t go tell the President Elect or the President Himself Mr Obama what the information is."