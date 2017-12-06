TIME announced their 2017 person of the year - and it’s not Trump
The "Silence Breakers" have been named Time magazine's Person of the Year.
Dozens of men and women have shared their stories since October about sexual misconduct by numerous high-profile men in entertainment, media, business and sport.
The revelations also helped prompt millions worldwide to tweet about their experiences with sexual harassment and assault.
The movement began spontaneously in October after actress-activist Alyssa Milano followed up on a suggestion from a friend of a friend on Facebook and tweeted: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet."
The hashtag was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours.
The #MeToo movement was founded by activist Tarana Burke on Twitter a decade ago to raise awareness about sexual violence.
Time's announcement was made on NBC's Today show, where longtime host Matt Lauer was fired last week amid harassment allegations.
Today host Savannah Guthrie acknowledged that this year's winner hits "close to home" and mentioned Lauer by name.
The two runners-up were Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, himself accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women. He has denied any wrongdoing.
President Trump previously tweeted that TIME called to tell him that he was "probably going to be named Man (Person) of the year" but he "took a pass".
Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017
The award is decided by Time’s editors and goes to the person or group who has had the most influence on the news in the past year.
Rose McGowan reached a settlement with producer Harvey Weinstein in 1997 after accusing him of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room. McGowan’s decision to speak to the press this year helped expose Weinstein as a serial harasser. "The number of people sharing their stories with me is so intense, especially since all of this is incredibly triggering for me as well. People forget a lot that there’s a human behind this, someone who is very hurt. But that’s O.K. It fuels my fire. They really f-cked with the wrong person." (Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.) @rosemcgowan is among the Silence Breakers, TIME's Person of the Year. Read the full story on TIME.com. Photograph by Billy & Hells for TIME. #TIMEPOY
Sandra Pezqueda filed a suit alleging that her supervisor at the Terranea Resort, a luxury retreat in Southern California, pursued her for months. When she rebuffed him, he changed her schedule and cut her hours. "Someone who is in the limelight is able to speak out more easily than people who are poor," she says. "The reality of being a woman is the same—the difference is the risk each woman must take." (Attorneys for the staffing company that employed Pezqueda deny her allegations. Terranea Resort declined to comment.) Pezqueda is among the Silence Breakers, TIME's Person of the Year. Read the full story on TIME.com. Photograph by Billy & Hells for TIME. #TIMEPOY
Susan Fowler’s February blog post about the harassment she experienced as an engineer at @uber went viral. Uber then launched an investigation that led to the ousting of its CEO Travis Kalanick and more than 20 other employees. "When other women spoke out, they were retaliated against. So there were certain things that I thought I could avoid: 'I'm not going to sue, because they'll make me sign a nondisclosure agreement. I'm not going to do press right afterward, because they'll say I’m doing it for attention. I can’t have any emotion in my blog. I have to be very, very detached.' And I had to make sure that every single thing that I included in there had extensive physical documentation, so it couldn’t be 'he said, she said.' And that's what I did." @susanthesquark is among the Silence Breakers, TIME's Person of the Year. Read the full story on TIME.com. Photograph by Billy & Hells for TIME. #TIMEPOY
