Thousands of chickens cover Austrian highway after crash

Back to World Home

A truck crash in Austria resulted in 7,500 chickens being thrown from the back and across the highway.

CNN reports that the crash involved a "sleepy driver".

Authorities were forced to close a section of the road as thousands of chickens ran amok.

Reports state that the birds were set to be killed for meat after having laid eggs for some time.

Thousands are reported to have made their dash for freedom after they found themselves on the highway after the crash.

120 firefighters were tasked with recovering the chickens and trying to get them back into the truck.

Some chickens were killed in the incident, but no human injuries were reported.
KEYWORDS: chickens, austria, crash

 

By Claire Anderson

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World