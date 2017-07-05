Thousands of chickens cover Austrian highway after crash

A truck crash in Austria resulted in 7,500 chickens being thrown from the back and across the highway.

CNN reports that the crash involved a "sleepy driver".

Authorities were forced to close a section of the road as thousands of chickens ran amok.

Reports state that the birds were set to be killed for meat after having laid eggs for some time.

Thousands are reported to have made their dash for freedom after they found themselves on the highway after the crash.

120 firefighters were tasked with recovering the chickens and trying to get them back into the truck.

Some chickens were killed in the incident, but no human injuries were reported.