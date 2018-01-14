Theresa May ’tantalising’ Tory MP James Cleverly over kiss

A Tory MP has joked that Theresa May is "tantalising" him over a kiss.

James Cleverly and the British Prime Minister have shared a number of flirtatious exchanges, the latest of which came at last week’s Prime Minister’s Questions.

It began when Tory Party deputy chairman Mr Cleverly chose to "snog" Mrs May in a game of "snog, marry, avoid" on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Pienaar’s Politics back in 2015.

The Prime Minister used a speech at the Conservative Party conference in 2016 to highlight Mr Cleverly’s choice, joking: "I still haven’t had that kiss."

The two renewed their flirting last week in the Commons, when Mr Cleverly spoke of a "passionate embrace" over Brexit and Mrs May reminded him he had still not had the kiss he once asked for.

Speaking to John Pienaar on Radio 5 live, Mr Cleverly said: "She’s tantalising me, John, that’s what it is."

He added: "It’s always nice when you’ve got a good personal relationship with your ultimate boss.

"And actually, one of the reasons why she keeps making reference to that is that she does have a bit of a cheeky sense of humour that doesn’t always come across, and every so often she takes the opportunity to deploy it and I think that’s no bad thing."

When Mr Pienaar joked that perhaps Mrs May had a crush on the Braintree MP, Mr Cleverly quipped that would be "perfectly understandable".

- PA