Syrian troops clear explosives after recapturing historic town of Palmyra from IS

Syrian army units are clearing landmines and explosives in the historic town of Palmyra that were left behind by militants from the so-called 'Islamic State', a security official said.

The Syrian official said he expects the process to be long and difficult due to the large number of mines planted by the extremist group.

Syria's military announced the previous night that its forces had fully recaptured Palmyra from the extremist group as the militants' defences crumbled and 'IS' fighters fled in the face of artillery fire and intense Russia-backed air strikes.

The development marks the third time the town - famed for its priceless Roman ruins and archaeological treasures that 'IS' had sought to destroy - has changed hands in one year.