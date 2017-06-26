Supreme Court gives green light to Trump's 90-day travel ban
The US Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travellers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.
The action is a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency.
Mr Trump said last week that the ban would take effect within 72 hours after being cleared by courts.
The justices will hear arguments in the case in the autumn.
