'Subject' in custody after White House put on lockdown

A lockdown at the White House has been lifted and one person is in custody after reports of "suspicious activity" along the north fence of the 18-acre complex.

The US Secret Service tweeted: "Subject is in custody."

Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Park were closed to pedestrians near the White House.

Reporters and staff were instructed not to leave while the investigation continued, but were later allowed to exit.

The incident came minutes after President Donald Trump departed the White House on Marine One to begin his trip to Asia.
