Student charged over fatal shooting of Texas university officer

A 19-year-old student has been charged with capital murder after the shooting of a campus officer at a Texas university's police headquarters.

Texas Tech University officials identified the gunman as Hollis Daniels, who was booked into Lubbock County jail early today.

The gunman had fled police headquarters after mortally wounding the unidentified officer last night.

He was later spotted by university police, a foot chase ensued and he was tackled and taken into custody.

In a statement, the university said campus police had taken Daniels to the police station after finding evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia in a room.

It is not clear if Daniels had the gun on him at that point, or if he took the weapon from an officer.

Texas Tech Police Chief Kyle Bonath said: "The suspect pulled a gun and mortally shot an officer. The suspect fled on foot and was later apprehended by ... (campus police) near the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum."

"The family of the officer is in the thoughts and prayers of the Texas Tech community," said Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec.

"I want to express my deep appreciation to the Texas Tech Police Department, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Sheriff's Office, and other state and federal law enforcement officials for their response."

Texas governor Greg Abbott issued a statement about the shooting, saying: "Hearts go out to the family of the police officer killed."

He said he had mobilised state law enforcement resources to aid the investigation.

Texas Tech is a public research university in the city of Lubbock.