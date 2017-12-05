Stranded driver who was helped by homeless man thanks him with new home
05/12/2017 - 22:03:10Back to Homelessness World Home
A homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the car of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia has bought a home with some of the nearly $400,000 raised for him by the woman he helped.
Johnny Bobbitt Jr said on his GoFundMe page that he bought a home over the weekend.
Kate McClure, of Florence Township, New Jersey, ran out of petrol on an Interstate 95 exit ramp late one night.
Mr Bobbitt walked a few streets to buy her fuel.
She did not have money to repay the Marine veteran, so she created the online fundraiser page as a thank you.
The fundraiser has raised more than $397,000.
Mr Bobbitt said he is donating some of his money to a school student who is helping another homeless veteran.
Meet Johnny Bobbitt, Jr., a homeless Marine Corps vet, who used his last $20 to help a stranded motorist. "I just got her gas to help her get back on her way. I didn't think anything about it. I wasn't expecting anything in return," said Bobbitt, Jr. https://t.co/5SngPwY239
Meet Johnny Bobbitt, Jr., a homeless Marine Corps vet, who used his last $20 to help a stranded motorist. "I just got her gas to help her get back on her way. I didn't think anything about it. I wasn't expecting anything in return," said Bobbitt, Jr. https://t.co/5SngPwY239— Create The Good (@createthegood) December 3, 2017
AP
Join the conversation - comment here