Stranded driver who was helped by homeless man thanks him with new home

A homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the car of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia has bought a home with some of the nearly $400,000 raised for him by the woman he helped.

Johnny Bobbitt Jr said on his GoFundMe page that he bought a home over the weekend.

Kate McClure, of Florence Township, New Jersey, ran out of petrol on an Interstate 95 exit ramp late one night.

Mr Bobbitt walked a few streets to buy her fuel.

She did not have money to repay the Marine veteran, so she created the online fundraiser page as a thank you.

The fundraiser has raised more than $397,000.

Mr Bobbitt said he is donating some of his money to a school student who is helping another homeless veteran.

Meet Johnny Bobbitt, Jr., a homeless Marine Corps vet, who used his last $20 to help a stranded motorist. "I just got her gas to help her get back on her way. I didn't think anything about it. I wasn't expecting anything in return," said Bobbitt, Jr. https://t.co/5SngPwY239 — Create The Good (@createthegood) December 3, 2017

AP