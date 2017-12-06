Six women file lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein

Six women have filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, claiming that the movie mogul’s actions to cover up alleged assaults amounted to civil racketeering.

The lawsuit was filed at a federal court in New York seeking to represent a class of "dozens, if not hundreds" of women who claim they were assaulted by Weinstein.

The lawsuit claims that a coalition of companies and people became part of the growing "Weinstein Sexual Enterprise" and that they worked with Weinstein to conceal his alleged widespread sexual harassment and assaults.

"The Weinstein Sexual Enterprise had many participants, grew over time as the obfuscation of Weinstein’s conduct became more difficult to conceal," the suit said.

A lawyer for Weinstein declined comment.

According to the lawsuit, actresses and other women in the film industry were lured to industry events, hotel rooms, Weinstein’s home, office meetings or auditions under the pretence that they were to discuss a project.

Plaintiffs included the scriptwriter and actress Louisette Geiss and the actresses Katherine Kendall, Zoe Brock, Sarah Ann Thomas, Melissa Sagemiller and Nanette Klatt.

The Associated Press generally does not name alleged victims of sexual assault without their permission. All of the women have told their stories publicly.

At least 75 women have come forward in the media to detail accounts of alleged assault, harassment and inappropriate conduct by Weinstein.

Weinstein’s representatives have denied all accusations of non-consensual sex, but no charges have been filed.

Weinstein, 65, is being investigated by police in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, New York and London.

Weinstein was ousted from the movie company he founded following a barrage of sexual harassment allegations that began with a bombshell New York Times article in early October.

Since then, numerous prominent men in entertainment, business and politics and the media have been hit with allegations of improper behaviour with women.

