Here are six things we learned from Donald Trump's first press conference since becoming president-elect.

President-elect Donald Trump talks to Vice President-elect Mike Pence during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, today.

1. Russia

:: Mr Trump's relationship with the US intelligence agencies has not got off to a good start.

The president-elect was clearly seething over the leak of a report - reportedly compiled by an ex-British spy working for his political opponents - which claimed the Russians held compromising material about him.

Although he was not as outspoken as he was in his early morning Tweets - when he demanded "Are we living in Nazi Germany?"

He nevertheless made clear that he held the agencies responsible for the leak of the report, saying it would be a "tremendous blot" on their reputation if that was proved to be the case.

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

2. The media

:: Mr Trump's relations with the American media will be interesting as well.

If he was quietly furious with the spooks, he was openly contemptuous of CNN and BuzzFeed, the main US outlets responsible for publicising the report.

He attacked BuzzFeed as a "failing pile of garbage", adding ominously that they were going to "suffer the consequences" after the website posted a full 35-page copy of the report.

And when a CNN reporter tried to get in a question, Mr Trump refused to take it saying: "You are fake news."

3. His business

:: The president-elect may be handing over the running of the Trump Organisation to his sons, but he still wants people to know he is a great businessman.

Mr Trump said he was voluntarily passing control of his business empire to his sons Donald Jr and Eric - even though he insisted that he was not required to do so under US law.

And just in case anyone was in any doubt, he let everyone know he would have been perfectly capable of running the company and the country at the same time.

"I'd do a very good job, but I don't want to do that," he said.

4. Mexico and the wall

:: Mr Trump is still going to build a border wall and Mexico is going to pay for it - eventually.

The president-elect was adamant he would make good on his campaign pledge to put up a wall along the border with Mexico - and he was not going to wait for agreement on who pays before starting work.

"I don't feel like waiting a year, a year and a half. We're going to start building," he said.

He insisted however the Mexicans would "in some form" reimburse the US for the costs.

"That will happen, whether it's a tax or whether it's a payment. It will happen," he said.

5. Obamacare

:: Obamacare is to be consigned to the dustbin of history.

Barack Obama may have made an impassioned defence of his signature healthcare reforms in his final speech as president, but his words fell on deaf ears when it came to his successor.

Mr Trump said the whole scheme was set to implode over the coming year, and claimed he was doing his political opponents a "tremendous service" by getting rid of it.

"Obamacare is the Democrats' problem. We could sit back and let them hang with it," he said.

6. His taxes

:: Mr Trump is not going to publish his tax returns any time soon.

The president-elect has been under pressure to follow the example of previous incumbents and release his tax returns. However he told reporters that voters were just not interested.

"I won. I don't think they care at all," he said.