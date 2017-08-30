Seven killed in Acapulco as wave of murders continues

Mexican authorities say seven people have been murdered in the beach resort of Acapulco as the city continues to grapple with a violent crime wave.

The killings on Tuesday include the slaying of two men and a woman at an apartment used as an office for a taxi service.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said on Wednesday that both men were bound with tape and all three were shot in the head. Family members said the men were taxi drivers.

Acapulco registered 483 murders in the first seven months of the year. That was down about 13% from the same period last year, but still on pace for it to remain Mexico's deadliest city.

Nationwide, murders are up 27% so far this year.

A body lies in a pool of blood in central Acapulco, Mexico. Picture: AP Photo/Bernandino Hernandez

