Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning from his position, two sources have said.

One of those people said Mr Spicer is quitting because of objections over the appointment of a new White House communications director - New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.

Mr Spicer's press briefings have proved controversial after Donald Trump became US president.

More as we have it.
