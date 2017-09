Seal with amputated flipper finds new home in aquarium

A harbour seal whose rear flipper had to be amputated after being struck by a boat is heading to an aquarium in New York state.

New Jersey's Marine Mammal Stranding Centre in Brigantine has been caring for the seal since it was found wounded on a beach in Barnegat Light on Long Beach Island earlier this year.

The young male seal had cuts on its back and its rear flipper was nearly severed, requiring it to be amputated.

The injuries make it nearly impossible for the seal to survive in the wild, so centre staff arranged to send the animal to the Aquarium of Niagara in Niagara Falls on Friday.

There it will join six other seals.

A photo provided by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center shows the harbour seal whose rear flipper had to be amputated after being struck by a boat.

AP