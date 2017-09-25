Schoolgirl held for attempted murder after school stabbing

A 16-year-old schoolgirl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a welfare officer was stabbed at a UK secondary school.

The victim, a 61-year-old woman, suffered non-life threatening wounds in the attack just before 9am on Monday at Winterton Community Academy in North Lincolnshire, Humberside Police said.

In a statement, the force said the schoolgirl, a student at the academy, was being questioned by officers.

KEYWORDS: Winterton Community Academy, North Lincolnshire, Humberside Police, uk, stabbing, school

 

