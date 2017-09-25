Schoolgirl held for attempted murder after school stabbing

A 16-year-old schoolgirl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a welfare officer was stabbed at a UK secondary school.

The victim, a 61-year-old woman, suffered non-life threatening wounds in the attack just before 9am on Monday at Winterton Community Academy in North Lincolnshire, Humberside Police said.

Please be reassured that everyone is safe at Winterton Academy after an incident this morning. The school is still open @Humberbeat pic.twitter.com/FbmPKdljNo — C/Supt C Wilson (@CSuptCWilson) September 25, 2017

In a statement, the force said the schoolgirl, a student at the academy, was being questioned by officers.

More to follow…